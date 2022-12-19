Liverpool fans will love Jude Bellingham’s response to Manchester United links

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham responded to the prospect of him joining Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is already regarded as a complete midfielder and one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

His performances on the biggest stage, the World Cup, will likely have increased his value as he has proven his ability to perform under pressure and in must-win matches.

At club level, he has nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

The likes of Liverpool, United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all expected to be in the race for the teenager’s signature next summer, and they can expect to pay above £100 million to acquire the star.

Bellingham’s response to United links

The Birmingham-born talent had an interaction with a fan in which the supporter asked if he was joining the Red Devils. Bellingham seemingly responded: “Don’t be silly.” 

