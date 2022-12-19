Karim Benzema appears to announce retirement from France duty

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema appears to have announced his retirement from international duty with France.

The 35-year-old tweeted the message below, which strongly hints that his journey with the French national team has now come to an end, though he hasn’t made this 100% clear…

Still, at his age, one imagines Benzema wouldn’t have too much longer left at the highest level of the game, so he’ll perhaps be keen now to focus fully on his club.

The Madrid forward was missed by Les Bleus at the 2022 World Cup, as he could surely have made all the difference for them in yesterday’s final defeat against Argentina.

Benzema won the Ballon d’Or earlier this year after some world class displays that helped Real win the Champions League, and it’s a shame we won’t be seeing him at another World Cup.

Benzema was also out in the international football wilderness for a number of years, meaning he wasn’t part of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018.

