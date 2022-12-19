Newcastle United may have been dealt a blow in the transfer market after an announcement today.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has addressed the transfer gossip involving their star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, saying there is no chance of them selling the talented young Georgia international.

Kvaratskhelia has proven one of the signings of the season after a superb start at Napoli, and Newcastle have been linked as one of his many admirers.

However, it seems like the Magpies and other suitors can forget about it, according to Giuntoli.

“Newcastle’s interest in Kvicha? There is no chance that we will let him go, despite the amount of the offer,” Giuntoli told the Italian press.

Newcastle have also been linked with AC Milan playmaker Charles de Ketelaere ahead of January, so there may be other options out there for Eddie Howe and co.