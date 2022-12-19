Kylian Mbappe continues to cement his status as a generational talent and has just completed one of the most outstanding individual World Cup campaigns in history.

The World Cup has always been regarded as the world’s biggest stage. Players can either prove themselves as top talents or buckle under pressure and fail to make a statement.

Mbappe has already made it crystal clear that the pressure does not phase him; after bursting onto the scene in 2018 and becoming a world champion at only 19, he broke records yet again last night when he single-handedly led France back into the World Cup final after being 2-0 down until the 80th minute.

The 23-year-old became only the second player in history to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. He also became the youngest player to reach double figures for goals in World Cup history, as well as being one of only six players to score in two separate finals.

Mbappe moved ahead of icons such as Zinedine Zidane, Vava and Pele with his four final goals, as he has now scored more final goals than any other player in the tournament’s history.

His crucial contributions to Les Bleus tied him with Pele for the record of 12 goals in 14 matches.

? WC winner at 19

? WC Golden Boot winner at 23

? First hat-trick in a WC final in 56 years

? No player has scored more goals in WC finals

? First man to score 7+ goals at a single WC since Ronaldo in 2002 Let's take a moment to appreciate Kylian Mbappé ? pic.twitter.com/Mh9ZVyC5Zc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 19, 2022

Mbappe to replace Messi and Ronaldo?

The Paris-born star is making history with each season he plays and currently, he looks the most likely to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo given his exceptional statistics at such a young age.