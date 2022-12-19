Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch could prove key to the potential signing of Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent times, with Manchester United one of his main suitors back in the summer, while more recently it seems that it’s likely to be between Leeds, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Wolves for his signature this January.

Now journalist Pete O’Rourke has weighed in on the saga, suggesting Marsch’s relationship with Cunha could be key to convincing him to pick Elland Road over other options.

“It can only work to their benefit you would imagine,” O’Rourke told This Is Futbol.

“Both the player and the manager know each other having worked together at RB Leipzig so that probably gives them an advantage over some of their rivals.

“Matheus Cunha would be interested in working with Jesse Marsch again and Jesse Marsch knows all about Matheus Cunha as well.”