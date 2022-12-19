Leeds United have been warned keeper Illan Meslier could soon leave the club.

Leeds presenter Conor McGilligan made this suggestion when speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel account on YouTube before restart of the Premier League.

According to the rumours, the French goalkeeper is being considered by teams like Manchester United and Tottenham as they look for their next long-term option between sticks.

“That is going to happen. That is naturally going to happen. Unfortunately, he’s 21/22 years of age he’s going to leave Leeds. There’s a lot of talk about him being the succession plan to Hugo Lloris that would make sense as well.” – said McGilligan.

Illan Meslier has now made 103 appearances for the Whites and is one of the most important players of Jesse Marsch squad.