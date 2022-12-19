Lionel Messi breaks social media record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has broken a record on Instagram previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a post showing several pictures of himself and his Argentina teammates lifting the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Yesterday’s match has since been labelled one of the greatest finals in history, due to its back-and-forth nature and the sheer talent displayed on the pitch.

Messi’s post gained over 46 million likes in 18 hours and currently is at 49 million, making it the most-liked photo by any athlete in Instagram history.

He has surpassed Ronaldo’s record of 42 million likes, which was a post of both players playing a game of chess.

Messi’s outstanding achievements

The 35-year-old was already regarded by many as the most talented footballer of all time and the addition of the World Cup has now only furthered the claims. It has completed the most remarkable trophy cabinet of any player – and he isn’t done yet.

