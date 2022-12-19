The powerful meaning behind Lionel Messi’s black cloak worn during World Cup lift

Lionel Messi was given an intriguing black cloak to wear for the moment he lifted the World Cup for Argentina yesterday, with some fans wondering about the meaning of this gesture from Qatari officials.

There has been plenty of controversy around Qatar being awarded this World Cup due to major concerns over LGBTQ+ rights in the Gulf state, as well as over the safety of migrant workers involved in the construction of the stadiums.

Yesterday was a moment for football to take centre stage as Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy, but Qatar couldn’t resist one final attempt at what looked clearly like peak sportswashing for the biggest moment of the competition.

It has been explained, however, that this was a ‘Beshth’ – a traditional cloak worn by warriors after victory, so it was a hugely complimentary gesture to Messi.

Tallie Dar wrote on Twitter: “Messi’s black cloak is called a ‘Beshth’. Arabian warriors wore it after a victory.