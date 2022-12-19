Liverpool and Manchester United receive terrible news in hunt for AC Milan star

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ismael Bennacer is reportedly close to signing a new deal with AC Milan, despite interest from several English clubs.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sportwho report that despite the feeling that Bennacer was going to leave the Italian champions in the near future, Milan are now quite optimistic about tying him down to a new deal and it could arrive soon.

The Algeria international’s contract expires in 2024, which means that the Serie A side would have had to sell the 25-year-old next summer in order to receive a good fee for the midfield star.

Bennacer currently earns €1.5m per season at Milan but the new deal will make sure that he will earn €4m per season plus bonuses, states the report.

Bennacer to sign a new deal with AC Milan

Bennacer has been with Milan since 2019 and was being targetted by several Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Man United.

The Reds are currently in the market for a midfielder and earlier this month, Corriere Dello Sport stated via the Liverpool Echo, that Liverpool may have made an offer to sign Bennacer, but it did not specify whether it was for a January move or the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
What next for Messi and Mbappe? Plus exclusive Arsenal contract update – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing
Jesse Marsch connections could help Leeds sign super Brazilian
Liverpool & Tottenham transfer target tipped to be subject of Premier League bids this January

Just like their North West rivals, Manchester United are also on the lookout for a midfield star and were interested in the AC Milan man.

The Red Devils reportedly made contact with the entourage of the Algeria international over a move, according to Manchester Evening News; therefore, this latest update will come as a blow to them and all the other English clubs who were interested in bringing the 25-year-old to the Premier League next summer.

More Stories Ismael Bennacer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.