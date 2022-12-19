Liverpool and Manchester United receive terrible news in hunt for AC Milan star

Ismael Bennacer is reportedly close to signing a new deal with AC Milan, despite interest from several English clubs.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that despite the feeling that Bennacer was going to leave the Italian champions in the near future, Milan are now quite optimistic about tying him down to a new deal and it could arrive soon.

The Algeria international’s contract expires in 2024, which means that the Serie A side would have had to sell the 25-year-old next summer in order to receive a good fee for the midfield star.

Bennacer currently earns €1.5m per season at Milan but the new deal will make sure that he will earn €4m per season plus bonuses, states the report.

Bennacer has been with Milan since 2019 and was being targetted by several Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Man United.

The Reds are currently in the market for a midfielder and earlier this month, Corriere Dello Sport stated via the Liverpool Echo, that Liverpool may have made an offer to sign Bennacer, but it did not specify whether it was for a January move or the summer.

Just like their North West rivals, Manchester United are also on the lookout for a midfield star and were interested in the AC Milan man.

The Red Devils reportedly made contact with the entourage of the Algeria international over a move, according to Manchester Evening News; therefore, this latest update will come as a blow to them and all the other English clubs who were interested in bringing the 25-year-old to the Premier League next summer.