Liverpool are ready to ramp up their pursuit of Benfica star Enzo Fernandez by tabling a bid in the winter transfer window.

Fernandez has quickly become one of the sought-after talents and exciting prospects in world football after an outstanding World Cup campaign with Argentina, in which he was crowned a world champion.

The 21-year-old was also awarded Young Player of the Tournament. He featured in all 10 matches; five as a starter and five as a substitute. Fernandez picked up one goal and one assist across the campaign.

Throughout the tournament, he has been linked with Liverpool and is viewed as the perfect signing to bolster their midfield, which has been lacklustre this season and is significantly depleted in comparison to other positions.

Liverpool preparing Fernandez bid

According to River al Instante, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool board are ready to pay £79.8 million to sign Fernandez next month, however, they would then loan him back to Benfica for the remainder of the 2022/2023 campaign.