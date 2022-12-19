Manchester United are keen on both Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong, but Fabrizio Romano has explained why both transfers look difficult for the Red Devils.

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano made it clear that although Man Utd want to join the race for Bellingham, they themselves are aware that it’s going to be difficult for them at this stage, which surely won’t come as too much of a surprise to the club’s fans.

Bellingham is showing himself to be a truly elite young talent and he will no doubt be very picky about who he joins next, with United simply not looking in the right state just now to be able to attract a player of this calibre.

De Jong, meanwhile, has been linked with MUFC time and time again in recent months, but Romano insists the key factor that needs to change is the Dutchman’s stance on his Barcelona situation.

As things stand, nothing has changed there, with Romano explaining that De Jong still wishes to stay at the Nou Camp, so won’t be moving until that changes.

“I said many times the same on Bellingham: Man United want to try for Bellingham, but they know they have not so many chances to sign him as there are many clubs pushing for a long time,” Romano said.

“For Frenkie de Jong, I think it’s not time to restart the reports… it’s absolutely the same: for a future transfer to happen, Frenkie has to change his mind and this has not happened. He’s focused on Barca now.”

United could do with strengthening in midfield as they surely can’t move forward as a team without bringing in upgrades on inconsistent performers like Scott McTominay and Fred.

Erik ten Hag was able to bring in both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the summer, but it makes sense that the likes of Bellingham and De Jong could also be on United’s radar.