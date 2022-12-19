Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has made it clear he’d welcome the potential signing of Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez just had a brilliant World Cup, winning the young player of the tournament award after helping Argentina to victory over France in yesterday’s final.

This follows Fernandez also making a real impression at Benfica, with a host of top clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United recently linked with the 21-year-old.

Shearer also wants Newcastle to be in the race.

When asked on Match of the Day if he’d welcome the young South American to St James’ Park, the pundit was hugely enthusiastic.

“Absolutely, yes,” said Shearer. “See if he wants to play against Bournemouth on Tuesday night!”

Fernandez could cost €100million due to a release clause in his contract, but that shouldn’t be too much for the Saudi-backed Magpies.