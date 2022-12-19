£80k-a-week Newcastle star could leave the club sooner than expected

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood could reportedly be set for a fairly speedy exit from the club, according to The Athletic.

The former Burnley man has not made much of an impact in Eddie Howe’s side, and he’s now being tipped to leave earlier than had been anticipated.

The report states: “Wood is unlikely to feature in Newcastle’s ambitious plans and it is far from certain that he will remain for the duration of his contract.”

It could be that Howe might still have some use for Wood, though, due to the injuries to Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak at the moment.

Wood could deserve one final run in the first-team, but it’s hard to imagine the club not looking for an upgrade sooner or later.