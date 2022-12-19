Fabrizio Romano has given his take on the recent transfer rumours linking Nicolo Zaniolo with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Roma winger has long looked a promising talent with his performances in Serie A and for the Italian national team, but Romano has played down links with Premier League clubs in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Arsenal and Spurs could perhaps both do with signing new attacking players this January, with Mikel Arteta lacking depth behind his first choice front three, while Antonio Conte will surely want to breathe new life into his squad after a slightly unconvincing start to the campaign.

Still, it doesn’t look for now like Zaniolo will be the player for either of the north London sides, with Romano attempting to explain where the Tottenham speculation in particular has arisen from.

“I’m aware there’s been some speculation about Nicolo Zaniolo again, and it’s a slightly surprising story as there are no negotiations between Arsenal and Zaniolo as of now,” Romano said.

“He has never been close to a Premier League move. Tottenham links were there in the past because of Fabio Paratici who’s always been following Zaniolo since the beginning of his career, but nothing more concrete than that.”

Arsenal and Spurs fans will just have to hope their clubs have other targets under consideration ahead of what could be a hugely important January.