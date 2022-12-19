Azzedine Ounahi, a Moroccan World Cup standout who is also a long-time target of AS Roma under Jose Mourinho, is reportedly being pursued by Leeds United.

The information supports recent claims made by Victor Orta that Andrea Radrizzani texted him asking about excellent midfielder for Angers.

“We are referring to Azzedine Ounahi, born in 2000 from Angers on whom Leeds is allegedly moving with some vehemence,” as quoted by asromalive.

Ounahi has dropped impressive performances for Morocco this World Cup and his value has sky-rocketed the past few weeks as he helped his national team reach semi-finals.