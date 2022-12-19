Surprise name included on list of six players that could leave Liverpool in January

The January transfer window is a big one for Liverpool as the Reds look to add to their squad in order to change the course of their season so far.

The opening part of the campaign was a disaster for Jurgen Klopp’s side but showed some life just before the World Cup break.

The German boss will look to add signings during the January window to help his team throughout the second half of the campaign and will want to address his midfield issues specifically.

There will also be names going the other way and up to six players could leave Anfield during the winter window.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Nat Phillips, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bobby Clark (loan), Ben Doak (loan), and surprisingly Roberto Firmino could all leave Anfield in January.

With a new midfielder set to arrive and their contracts expiring in the summer, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have the strongest possibility of leaving Liverpool.

Firmino is also out of contract in the summer but it would be a surprise if the Brazilian left as he has been excellent so far this campaign for Klopp’s side and the German coach as injury issues up top with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota out for some time.