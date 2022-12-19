Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering Everton’s Jordan Pickford as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Both goalkeepers have been in-form for their respective national teams throughout the World Cup.

Pickford has remained England’s No.1 despite facing fierce competition from the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope. The two substitute goalkeepers lead the list of clean sheets in the Premier League this season, so there was speculation heading into the tournament regarding whether or not they would replace the Everton man between the sticks.

However, Gareth Southgate instilled his trust into Pickford again and it paid off with his performances. The 28-year-old has always delivered at both club and international level.

Spurs outline Pickford as Lloris replacement

So much so, he is on Antonio Conte’s radar as he seeks an alternative for the ageing Lloris, who turns 36 on Boxing Day. Football Insider reported that Spurs are on the hunt for a new long-term goalkeeper option to replace the club captain, who may leave in the summer after over 10 years in London.