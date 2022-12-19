Video: Germany’s Mario Gotze reacts to Argentina winning 2022 World Cup final

Back in 2014, it was Germany’s Mario Gotze that broke Argentina and Lionel Messi’s hearts at the World Cup but the midfielder could not hide his reaction to the South American country getting their hands on the trophy yesterday.

Gotze’s goal in extra-time during the 2014 World Cup final meant the 2022 edition of the tournament was now or never for Lionel Messi, and the Barcelona legend’s dream came true in Qatar.

Argentina defeated defending champions France on penalties and the man that broke Messi’s heart the first time was delighted for the game’s greatest-ever player to get his hands on football’s biggest prize.

Gotze shared a video of his reaction after the winning penalty and it showed the German celebrating with his son as Argentina and Messi were confirmed as World champions.