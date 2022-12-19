Video: Lionel Messi seen visibly agitated with behaviour of Salt Bae after World Cup final

The World Cup final is the biggest sporting event on Planet Earth and every celebrity wants to be at it, but there was one that was visibly agitating Argentina captain Lionel Messi. 

Argentina and Messi ended their wait for the World Cup on Sunday by defeating defending champions France on penalties and the world celebrated seeing the sport’s greatest player eventually getting his hands on the game’s biggest prize.

There were incredible scenes after the match and everybody wanted a piece of Messi. However, a well-known celebrity chef who was given the name, Salt Bae, was visibly annoying Messi as he continually pulled and dragged at the Argentina star for a period of time.

