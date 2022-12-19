Video: Spider-Man shows up to Argentina’s World Cup trophy parade through Qatar

Argentina got their hands on a third World Cup trophy on Sunday beating defending champions France on penalties in Qatar and the newly crowned champions had a superhero show up during their bus parade.

The victory was an emotional one for the country, not only due to the way the match played out, but it was the crowing moment of Lionel Messi’s career; and winning the first World Cup since Diego Maradona’s death made it extra special for the South American country who adore their two stars.

After the game, the Argentina squad were paraded through Qatar and Spider-Man made an appearance on the bus.

The player under the mask is expected to be Sevilla’s Papu Gomez – going by the jersey number – but there were multiple masks belonging to the superhero on the bus, as Man City’s Julian Alvarez also had his own version.

?? Argentina parade the World Cup trophy around Doha #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JT4OYdUepE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2022