Video: What Tottenham star said to Lionel Messi moments after winning World Cup

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is a World champion after Argentina defeated France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar and the defender shared a special moment with Lionel Messi after the match.

The now three-time champions had been waiting 36 years to bring the World Cup back to their country but this time around was more than just that.

This Argentina team not only wanted to win it for Argentina but for Lionel Messi also; to put the final jewel in the crown of one of sport’s greatest ever careers.

After the match, an emotional Romero shared a lovely moment with his captain; holding a joyous Messi tight and telling him: “You deserve it, you deserve it.”