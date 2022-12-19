Video: What Tottenham star said to Lionel Messi moments after winning World Cup

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is a World champion after Argentina defeated France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar and the defender shared a special moment with Lionel Messi after the match. 

The now three-time champions had been waiting 36 years to bring the World Cup back to their country but this time around was more than just that.

This Argentina team not only wanted to win it for Argentina but for Lionel Messi also; to put the final jewel in the crown of one of sport’s greatest ever careers.

After the match, an emotional Romero shared a lovely moment with his captain; holding a joyous Messi tight and telling him: “You deserve it, you deserve it.”

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham can use connections with Man United star’s agency to get transfer done
Ronaldo pays classy tribute to Messi after World Cup final victory
Video: Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappe in Argentina dressing room celebrations
More Stories Cristian Romero Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.