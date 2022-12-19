West Ham have been given green light to sign 49-goal striker

West Ham United reportedly look to be in an increasingly strong position to clinch the transfer of Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international has been superb at Championship level but is yet to test himself in the Premier League, though there certainly hasn’t been a shortage of interest in him in recent times.

It now seems West Ham are moving into the strongest position to bring Brereton Diaz to the top flight, according to Dean Jones.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said: “I think West Ham are still in a pretty good position on this one for whenever the time comes to move, but he’s been prepped by a lot of teams this season, like a ridiculous number of teams.”

West Ham could do with strengthening up front this January after a slow start from summer signing Gianluca Scamacca, and it’s fair to say Brereton Diaz looks ideal for that role.