West Ham United could reportedly allow Craig Dawson to leave the club in the January transfer window, provided a replacement can be found.

That’s the view of journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to Give Me Sport, with the experienced Hammers ace’s current situation at the London Stadium seeming far from ideal.

Dawson is no longer a regular in David Moyes’ side, and Taylor says he actually still lives in Manchester, so it’s not likely to be too easy for him still being contracted to a team in London.

Dawson may look for a move up north at the next opportunity, so it will be interesting what happens at West Ham’s end, as it would likely be unwise for them to let backup players go without ensuring they still have decent squad depth going into the second half of the season.

Discussing Dawson’s future, Taylor said: “I think there’s a good chance he could actually leave West Ham in January providing a replacement is signed.

“I think he still lives in Manchester, which is crazy, so he wants to get a move back that way.

“Wolves were linked in the summer and I think he was told he couldn’t go because it was too late in the window to get a replacement.”

Dawson joined West Ham on an initial loan from Watford before making that move permanent for the 2021/22 season.