West Ham United could reportedly use their connections with the agency of Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they eye up a transfer move for the former Crystal Palace ace this January.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled in his time at Old Trafford, despite looking an exciting young prospect when Man Utd signed him from Palace a few years ago.

West Ham could do with a right-back, and the Manchester Evening News state it’s not too surprising to see their interest in Wan-Bissaka, especially with the connection with the agency representing him.

West Ham haven’t made the best start to the season, so David Moyes could perhaps do with trying something different in defence for the second half of the campaign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been unconvincing at Manchester United
United fans won’t be too bothered about losing Wan-Bissaka after his lack of impact in Manchester, with Diogo Dalot now very clearly ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Red Devils might also benefit from offloading backup players like this to help fund potential incomings this January.

