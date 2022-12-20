Video: Argentina fans burn cardboard coffin with Kylian Mbappe’s face on it

Argentina fans are having a huge party as they welcome their players back from their World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Still, there’s some rather odd behaviour going on as well, with some fans holding up a cardboard coffin with Kylian Mbappe’s face on…and burning it.

See the bizarre video below as Argentina fans clearly enjoy rubbing this result in Mbappe’s face…

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final, but still ended up on the losing side in a thrilling encounter.

The France international had a remarkable tournament and surely deserves big credit for the way he played, rather than this rather over-the-top mocking.