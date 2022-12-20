“Really weird” – Arsenal legend raises concerns about Ben White after World Cup exit

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has admitted he has some concerns about Ben White after the “weird” nature of his departure from England’s World Cup squad.

The Gunners will no doubt be eager for White to get back to the kind of form he showed in the first half of the season, with the former Brighton defender’s superb performances at right-back helping the club go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Still, White followed that up by surprisingly leaving England’s World Cup squad in mysterious circumstances, with no reason ever being officially confirmed.

There had been speculation about some issues with his teammates in Qatar, as reported by the Daily Star, and Petit admits he was surprised by what took place.

The Frenchman, who won the double with Arsenal back in 1997/98, now also has some concern about how White will bounce back from this strange incident.

“Ben White… What happened to him was really weird,” Petit told Mega Casino, as quoted by the Metro.

“He left the national team because he had an argument with someone? Come on, it’s a World Cup!

“This is a once in a lifetime event. If something happened, it must have been very serious for him to leave.

“We all know what it means to wear the national shirt. How will his state of mind be?

“Will he be the same player after he took the big decision to leave the England squad? Will he get a nasty reception when he plays in away stadiums?

“This is unprecedented in the history of football and I have no idea what will happen when the teams go back.”