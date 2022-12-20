Gabriel Martinelli is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal as the club aims to tie down the skilful forward.

The 21-year-old received his first World Cup call-up to represent Brazil in Tite’s 26-man squad. He made three appearances before the Selecao exited the competition in the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout defeat against Croatia.

At club level, he has been instrumental to the Gunners’ exceptional start to the 2022/202 campaign, in which they sit atop the Premier League with only one loss all season.

The youngster has registered five goals and two assists in 14 matches. Martinelli may be deployed in a more central role in the attack due to Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury sustained in Qatar. They return to club action on Boxing Day against West Ham at the Emirates.

Martinelli’s eye-watering new deal

According to the Daily Mail, Arteta and the Arsenal board are preparing a contract offer worth £200,000-per-week – a vast improvement on his current £70,000-per-week deal. Discussions are reportedly at an ‘advanced stage’.