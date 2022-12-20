Club chief confirms “there is interest from Arsenal” in transfer swoop for star player

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s interest in a potential transfer move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk has been confirmed by the club’s vice director Carlo Nicolini.

The Ukraine international is establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents on the planet this season, and it seems inevitable that he’ll move for big money before too long.

Mudryk looks like he’d be ideal for Arsenal right now, with Mikel Arteta short of attacking options due to Gabriel Jesus’ injury, while there’s also a lack of backup behind Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will definitely get a deal done for Mudryk, but the club’s pursuit of the 21-year-old has at least been confirmed by Nicolini, though he says there has not yet been an official bid for him…

More Stories / Latest News
Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with even more breaches of FA betting rules
David Moyes has just sent ugly January message for West Ham fans
£18m Leicester City star has agreed on King Power exit

Arsenal fans will now just have to hope that Edu and others in charge of transfers can advance things a little in the coming weeks.

If AFC take too long over this, it will surely just lead to one of their big-name rivals swooping in for Mudryk before too long.

The youngster’s skilful displays have seen him compared with Neymar, so the Real Madrids and Barcelonas of this world will surely want to get involved in the race soon.

More Stories Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.