Club chief confirms “there is interest from Arsenal” in transfer swoop for star player

Arsenal’s interest in a potential transfer move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk has been confirmed by the club’s vice director Carlo Nicolini.

The Ukraine international is establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents on the planet this season, and it seems inevitable that he’ll move for big money before too long.

Mudryk looks like he’d be ideal for Arsenal right now, with Mikel Arteta short of attacking options due to Gabriel Jesus’ injury, while there’s also a lack of backup behind Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will definitely get a deal done for Mudryk, but the club’s pursuit of the 21-year-old has at least been confirmed by Nicolini, though he says there has not yet been an official bid for him…

Shakhtar Donetsk vice director Nicolini on Mudryk: “Mudryk has received the message, like other players, to show up for Antalya training camp on January 9th”, tells https://t.co/7KXUuuHgML ?? #AFC “There is interest from Arsenal for him, but we’ve not received official bids”. pic.twitter.com/jzq7jMrBWc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

Arsenal fans will now just have to hope that Edu and others in charge of transfers can advance things a little in the coming weeks.

If AFC take too long over this, it will surely just lead to one of their big-name rivals swooping in for Mudryk before too long.

The youngster’s skilful displays have seen him compared with Neymar, so the Real Madrids and Barcelonas of this world will surely want to get involved in the race soon.