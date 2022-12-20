Aston Villa attacker could hand in transfer request

Philippe Coutinho is set on leaving Aston Villa and could go as far as handing in a transfer request to force his exit.

Goal Brasil reported that the 30-year-old is keen on moving back to his home country of Brazil.

Coutinho’s career has been widely criticised and regarded as wasteful by football fans due to his failure to make an impact at the clubs he has played for. He was the star man at Liverpool before opting for a move to Barcelona in 2018, in which he spent most of his time on the bench.

The La Liga side then sent him on loan to German giants Bayern Munich. Coutinho picked up a Champions League trophy, Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal during his spell but was used sparingly across the season.

Coutinho’s poor form led to World Cup omittance

He played under former teammate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa last season and made an instant impact on the squad, however, his goal contributions have since dried up, and he has failed to register a goal or assist since making his stay at Villa permanent.

Coutinho was consequently left out of Brazil’s 26-man World Cup squad by Tite. He is now looking to leave England, with Corinthians currently the most likely destination.