Jason Cummings has spoken out on some bizarre shirt-swapping antics following the final whistle of France vs Australia.

Les Bleus took on Australia in their opening group stage match and first World Cup tie as reigning champions. Craig Goodwin left French defenders red-faced after an early goal, but Didier Deschamps’ side showed their quality as they went on to win 4-1.

Goals from Adrien Rabiot, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe secured the three points in Group D in a campaign that saw France ultimately finish as runners-up, after an enthralling final with Argentina.

The Socceroos defied all odds and went as far as the Round of 16 in Qatar. They oversaw victories against Tunisia and Denmark and made a real statement in the competition.

Cummings details shirt swap snub

Cummings took to social media to discuss what happened at full-time in the Al Janoub Stadium. He said (via The Mirror): “After the France game, I actually tried to get Mbappe’s [shirt] – forget Giroud, I went for the top boy Mbappe, and he told me to meet him in the changing rooms. So I went to the changing rooms and the kit man was there, and I gave him my top and 10 minutes later he came out with my jersey and says, “Nah, absolutely not, [Mbappe] doesn’t want to swap.’

”So when I was walking back to my changing room and I’ve seen Giroud and I’m walking, as handsome as ever, I asked him, ‘Giroud, please man, can I get your shirt, man? I’m a big fan, can I get your shirt?’

”And he just walked past me, pretended he never spoke English! He’s been in the Premier League for 10 years – he just walked right past me!”

The Australian later confirmed he managed to acquire the shirt of Barcelona’s summer signing Jules Kounde.