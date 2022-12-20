Barcelona planning to offer Chelsea star contract in January ahead of summer move

Barcelona are planning to offer a pre-contract to Chelsea star N’Golo Kante in January ahead of signing the midfielder for free in the summer.

That is according to Barcelona outlet Sport, who reports that the Catalan side are very interested in the French star who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

At present, it doesn’t look like the 31-year-old will be offered a new deal by the Blues due to his age and recent injury problems.

Kante has been a great player for Chelsea since joining the club in 2016 but it is clear that his time at the top level is slowly coming to an end.

With Barcelona looking to replace Sergio Busquets during the summer, the World Cup winner would be an ideal signing for La Liga giants as he will not cost them a lot of money and the potential of him returning to his former self could still be there – which will allow them to spend on other areas.

The slower pace of Spanish football could suit Kante more at his age and after everything he has achieved in the game, the France international deserves a move to a club like Barcelona, where he could become a very good squad player.