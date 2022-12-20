Bayern Munich interested in signing Premier League World Cup winner in January

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez in January following the Argentina international’s impressive World Cup campaign.

Bayern are without a goalkeeper for the second half of the season after Manuel Neuer broke his leg skiing after the World Cup and are open to the idea of signing a replacement during the winter window.

According to French outlet Media Foot Mercato, the German champions would prefer to sign an experienced player for the role and are targeting Aston Villa’s newly crowned World Cup winner, Emi Martinez.

The Argentina star won the Golden Glove in Qatar and made huge saves in the final to help his country win their third World Cup trophy.

Martinez’s stock has continued to rise since leaving Arsenal for Aston Villa in 2020 and has played a huge part in Argentina’s recent three-trophy haul.

The 30-year-old would be a fine short-term replacement for Neuer but would the move be beneficial to Martinez?

Although the shot-stopper will have a chance to win trophies over the next few months, he will be dropped to the bench next season once the Neuer returns from injury.

Therefore, Martinez should wait and see what arrives on his table over the next few months as many clubs will now be interested in the World Cup’s Golden Glove winner.