Rumoured Chelsea transfer target was a toxic presence in France’s World Cup squad

A player Chelsea seemingly considered signing in the summer is now reported as having been a major problem for France in their World Cup squad this year.

Les Bleus narrowly missed out on retaining the trophy as they lost on penalties against Argentina in the final, with Pavard not playing as much of a key role in the 2022 squad as he did in the victorious 2018 side.

It has now emerged that Pavard’s presence was not at all good for morale, with the Bayern Munich full-back supposedly making inappropriate comments about his teammates and also leaking team information to the press, according to L’Equipe, as translated by the Sun.

Pavard is a fine player on his day, but one imagines antics like this might but the likes of Chelsea off signing him.

Benjamin Pavard in France training
Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Blues considered Pavard in the summer, though he wasn’t a priority for them at the time.

Chelsea could do with more depth at right-back as they struggled when Reece James was out injured, but perhaps they should consider alternatives to Pavard.

