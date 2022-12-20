Chelsea star went off injured in behind-closed-doors friendly today

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana appears to have suffered another injury blow, having reportedly gone off in today’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Brentford today.

According to Simon Phillips in the tweet below, Fofana did not look happy as he had to be subbed off by manager Graham Potter.

Fofana joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer and looked a promising signing for the Blues, though he’s seen his playing time limited due to injuries.

And it now seems that the young Frenchman has been dealt another major setback in his recovery, though it is not yet confirmed quite how serious the problem is…

Told Wesley Fofana went off injured in a behind closed doors friendly between Chelsea & Brentford today. The severity is unknown, but he looked upset as he came off. Mason Mount didn't feature. Joint story alongside @FelixJohnston_ for @SiandDanTalkCFC https://t.co/4T8JnUV5ua — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) December 20, 2022

Chelsea fans will hope Fofana can come back soon, or else they’re going to be short of options at the back for the second half of the season.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both left in the summer, while Thiago Silva is ageing and surely cannot play week in, week out for the rest of the season, while Kalidou Koulibaly hasn’t been particularly impressive since moving to Stamford Bridge.