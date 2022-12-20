Exclusive: Chelsea not currently rivalling Arsenal for transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea are not currently working on a deal for the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Belgium international has been a top performer for Leicester in his time in the Premier League and is heading towards being a free agent in the summer, so it makes sense that there will inevitably be plenty of speculation over his future in the next few months.

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Tielemans since the summer, though it remains to be seen if they will definitely push ahead with a move for him, or if he’ll still choose them amid interest in another midfielder Danilo.

Still, for the time being it seems the Gunners are not facing competition from Chelsea for the signing of Tielemans, which will surely be comforting news to any Gooners hoping they do end up signing the 25-year-old.

“At the moment there are no negotiations ongoing with Chelsea and Youri Tielemans, despite some claims to the contrary,” Romano said.

“Of course Tielemans is a big opportunity on the market so it can change in any moment with any club. I’m sure he’d be a great signing for any European club in general, imagine as free agent! That would be a bargain.”