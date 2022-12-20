Chelsea set to see off competition from Newcastle to complete midfielder transfer

Chelsea are reportedly set to win the race for the transfer of Vasco da Gama midfield wonderkid Andrey Santos.

Newcastle had also been among the clubs keen to sign Santos, but it now looks like he’s edging closer to joining Chelsea, according to talkSPORT.

The 18-year-old has shown immense potential in his brief career so far, and it looks like Chelsea will be his next step in what could be a very exciting career.

The report from talkSPORT notes that the Blues have just been beaten to the signing of another Brazilian wonderkid in the form of Endrick, who is moving to Real Madrid in 2024, but Santos could be a fine alternative.

Newcastle look set to be left disappointed here, but one imagines the Magpies’ wealthy owners will surely find other smart signings to give the club a very bright future.

NUFC have invested smartly since their takeover last year, with Eddie Howe now working wonders with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and others who’ve been brought in.