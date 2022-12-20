Fabrizio Romano claims young attacker is Manchester United’s transfer priority

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the latest Manchester United transfer news, and he slipped in that PSV forward Cody Gakpo remains their priority.

The Netherlands international has been in outstanding form in the Eredivisie, the Europa League, and the World Cup this season, and it’s easy to see why Man Utd would be very keen to snap him up amid their issues in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just left Old Trafford after having his contract terminated, and the Red Devils could do with replacing him as soon as possible, with the current crop of forwards like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony not looking like enough to keep this team competitive.

Gakpo seems ideal, and Romano says towards the end of the video below that the 23-year-old is the club’s priority…

Romano also has the latest on United’s efforts to agree new contracts for key players like Marcus Rashford and David de Gea.

MUFC had a busy summer, so will hope the club can make it work again in January if it means a top talent like Gakpo could be heading to Manchester.