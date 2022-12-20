Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister labels 2022 World Cup ‘worst of all time’ after superstar’s disastrous tournament

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The 2022 World Cup did not go to plan for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, to say the least, and the superstar’s sister did not seem to enjoy the tournament either. 

At the start of the competition, Ronaldo was essentially sacked by Manchester United following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan where he had a go at the Red Devils’ manager Erik ten Hag and the club as a whole.

His time in Qatar would not get any better as the 37-year-old was dropped to the bench for Portugal’s two knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco, whilst his replacement for the first of those matches, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat-trick to justify his selection.

Morocco then shocked the European side by beating them 1-0 in the quarter-finals, leaving Ronaldo and his family devasted after the defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after World Cup exit
More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona planning to offer Chelsea star contract in January ahead of summer move
Newcastle have today been offered the signing of Barcelona attacker for £9m
Tottenham offer key man new contract with big pay rise but are anxious over his answer

The cherry on top of the World Cup cake for Ronaldo and his fans was the fact that the man he has been trying to surpass over the last decade or so, Lionel Messi, won the tournament and did so by producing one of the best campaigns seen from a player at a World Cup – ending it with multiple records broken and player of the tournament.

Many have come out in the aftermath of the tournament labelling it the best World Cup ever, with the best final ever, but it did not impress Ronaldo’s sister – who is notorious for defending her brother online.

Katia Aveiro wrote on her Instagram account after Sunday’s final via the Mirror: “The worst World Cup of all time… that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina.”

More Stories about Katia Aveiro
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister says she wanted him ‘to come home’ after being dropped in Instagram rant
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister leaps to superstar’s defence again following Portugal defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister drops huge hint she wants CR7 to seal transfer away from Man United
More Stories Katia Aveiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.