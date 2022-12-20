Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister labels 2022 World Cup ‘worst of all time’ after superstar’s disastrous tournament

The 2022 World Cup did not go to plan for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, to say the least, and the superstar’s sister did not seem to enjoy the tournament either.

At the start of the competition, Ronaldo was essentially sacked by Manchester United following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan where he had a go at the Red Devils’ manager Erik ten Hag and the club as a whole.

His time in Qatar would not get any better as the 37-year-old was dropped to the bench for Portugal’s two knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco, whilst his replacement for the first of those matches, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat-trick to justify his selection.

Morocco then shocked the European side by beating them 1-0 in the quarter-finals, leaving Ronaldo and his family devasted after the defeat.

The cherry on top of the World Cup cake for Ronaldo and his fans was the fact that the man he has been trying to surpass over the last decade or so, Lionel Messi, won the tournament and did so by producing one of the best campaigns seen from a player at a World Cup – ending it with multiple records broken and player of the tournament.

Many have come out in the aftermath of the tournament labelling it the best World Cup ever, with the best final ever, but it did not impress Ronaldo’s sister – who is notorious for defending her brother online.

Katia Aveiro wrote on her Instagram account after Sunday’s final via the Mirror: “The worst World Cup of all time… that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina.”