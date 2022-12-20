24-year-old Argentina fan dies after falling from roof during World Cup celebrations

A young fan has reportedly died in Argentina during the country’s epic World Cup final victory celebrations.

There have been some remarkable scenes from Buenos Aires in particular as Argentina players return from Qatar with the trophy, but it seems that there have sadly also been some rather dangerous moments.

One 24-year-old is said to have died in hospital after a serious fall from a roof, while others have also been hospitalised with injuries relating to their celebrations.

The identify of the fan who passed away has not yet been revealed, but it is said to have taken place in Buenos Aires after a fall from a great height.

Argentina beat France on penalties in Sunday’s final to be crowned world champions for the third time, making up for that defeat to Germany eight years ago.

While it’s been great to see the joyous scenes of celebration from the South American nation, let’s hope we don’t hear about more incidents that get out of hand and endanger people’s safety.