FIFA broke their own rules during Lionel Messi’s World Cup trophy presentation

FIFA seem to have broken their own rules by allowing Qatar to dress Lionel Messi in Arab robes before the World Cup trophy presentation.

The Argentina superstar won his first World Cup on Sunday playing a huge role in his country winning their third trophy, which culminated in a win over defending champions France on penalties in Qatar and is now set to celebrate the biggest trophy of his career in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

However, some feel that Messi had his moment ruined on Sunday as the PSG superstar was draped in a traditional robe before lifting the trophy and it covered up the blue and white of his Argentina shirt.

Before the crowning moment, the Argentina captain was greeted by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who dressed him in a traditional Arab robe known as a bisht.

According to the Daily Mail, the garment is traditionally worn at major occasions such as weddings and other events and signifies honour and prestige, but was it legal?

Taking to Twitter on Monday, former Tottenham star Ramon Vega drew attention to a section of FIFA’s rulebook, which clearly stated that ‘celebratory attire’ may only be worn after a number of formalities had been carried out.

Rule 27.2 stated: ‘In FIFA final competitions, celebratory attire may only be worn on the field of play after the following official FIFA activities have taken place (during which the team must wear the shirts they wore during the match in question)’ – which included the trophy presentation.

Therefore, it seems that FIFA broke their own rules by allowing Qatar to give Messi the garment, but it did not seem to bother the superstar at the time as he got his hands on football’s biggest prize.