FIFA president wants to make huge change to World Cup that fans will not be happy with

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to hold the World Cup every three years as part of a long-term plan to revolutionise international football.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the FIFA president wants a tournament played every year which will not give players and fans a summer off.

Infantino’s new long-term tournament cycle would look like this: a World Cup takes place every three years, with the Club World Cup held one year and the continental competitions such as the European Championship and Copa America taking up the other.

The FIFA maverick is also convinced that staging the World Cup in the middle of a European winter over the past month has proved to be a game-changer and could happen again in the future.

Infantino’s first change was introduced last week, as it was announced that an expanded 32-team Club World Cup will take place in 2025 despite failing to secure the backing of players, clubs and international confederations.

Should these come to fruition it would change the sport as we know it, as once again more games are added to the calendar for the players and where everyone would get a break from the sport is unknown.

It is expected that these changes will not go down well with the clubs, players and fans; no change is possible, however, until after the 2030 World Cup, as talks between stakeholders over the 2024 to 2030 international calendar are close to being concluded.