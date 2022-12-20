Gianluca Vialli condition ‘worsens’ as family rush to be by his side in hospital

Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli has his family with him in hospital as his condition is reported to be worsening amid his battle with cancer.

The Italian tactician recently stepped down from a coaching role alongside Italy boss Roberto Mancini, having helped them win Euro 2020 last year.

However, not long after that tournament, Vialli’s cancer returned, and tributes have been pouring in from the likes of former Chelsea captain John Terry as it seems his health is taking a turn for the worse.

Members of Vialli’s family have come from Italy to be by his side, as he currently receives treatment in a hospital in London.

The 58-year-old enjoyed a fine career as both a player and a coach and is clearly highly thought of by many in the game.

Terry praised Vialli for giving him his Chelsea debut and having faith in him, while Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) described him as “an absolute protagonist of the Italian national team”.