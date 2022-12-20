Four Carabao Cup fixtures were played tonight, all of which featured a Premier League club.

There were no cup upsets, though, as four sides from the top-flight progressed to the next stage of the competition; Newcastle United, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City all saw out victories, with Gillingham, Lincoln City, Bournemouth and MK Dons on the losing side.

This week’s matches are the first club games played since November, with the past month being filled with exhilarating World Cup action. Argentina were crowned champions on Sunday evening.

Carabao Cup fixtures

League Cup action continues tomorrow with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United all in action.

Manchester City and Liverpool will face off on Thursday evening in a heavyweight clash. The Merseyside team are the holders of the trophy and both teams are joint for winning the most Carabao Cups.