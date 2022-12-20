Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with even more breaches of FA betting rules

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged with a further 30 breaches of FA betting rules, it has been announced.

This takes his total to 262 breaches, which took place between 2017 and 2019.

The statement released on Tuesday reads: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

“In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019.

“Ivan Toney has until Wednesday 4 January 2023 to provide a response.”

Toney has been a fine player for Brentford, but these off-the-field issues could harm the player’s chances of becoming an England regular or moving to a bigger club.