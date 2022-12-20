Newcastle United “willing to pay” over £60m for transfer of Premier League star, says journalist

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to pay £60million or more for the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

The England international has shone in the Premier League and earned a call-up to this winter’s World Cup after it became impossible for Gareth Southgate to ignore him any longer.

Now it looks like there’s growing speculation surrounding Maddison’s future this January, with Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport that he thinks Newcastle would be willing to invest big money to bring the Foxes playmaker to St James’ Park.

The Magpies are building something very exciting at the moment under Eddie Howe, and Maddison would arguably be the biggest signing of the lot since their takeover last year.

“Generally, they’ve been pretty careful with their spending,” Jones said.

James Maddison in action for Leicester City
“But they did splash out on Isak and they spent over £60million on him. I’m told that they would be willing to pay that for Maddison.”

Maddison is a proven Premier League player at the peak of his powers, and his quality and spark in attack could take this NUFC side to another level.

Newcastle already look to be challenging for the top four, but bringing in someone like Maddison could cement their place in those Champions League spots.

