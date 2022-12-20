According to Alan Nixon, who posted the information on Patreon, MK Dons are in pole position to hire Jesse Marsch assistant Mark Jackson as their head coach.

Jackson, 45, has worked as a coach at Leeds for the past seven years. He has excelled in his job, moving up the coaching level until he was given the U21 management position in 2020.

When Jesse Marsch arrived in February, he was then promoted to his coaching staff. Jackson has stayed close to the first team and is currently the Leeds first team coach.

MK Dons currently sit in relegation zone and the club believes Leeds United man could save their season.