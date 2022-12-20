Leicester City have provided an update on when James Maddison may return to action.

The midfielder sustained a hamstring injury in November that saw him ruled out of England’s opening matches of the World Cup in Qatar. Three Lions fans were desperate to see the 26-year-old named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad and they got their wish, but Maddison did not play a single minute throughout the campaign.

He has arguably been the Foxes’ best player this season; seven goals and four assists in 13 appearances saw his side move out of the relegation zone before the international break after a dismal start to the season. They now sit 13th in the Premier League.

Tonight, Leicester saw out a 3-0 win against MK Dons in a Carabao Cup tie. Maddison was not included in the teamsheet, but assistant manager Chris Davies confirmed the Englishman has almost fully recovered from the hamstring issue and may be fit to feature against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Maddison expected to return for Boxing Day clash

He said (via the Independent): “We just need to get him up to speed really, he’ll be training this week. He was training with England, he didn’t train initially when he first went but then he did.

“He is fine, he will be training with us this week and he’s fine. It is just a question of getting him up to speed. James came back a little bit later than the other guys that played tonight from the World Cup, so he was not up to speed to play, just as the other guys wouldn’t if they came back later.

“Yes, he is training this week. I would expect him to be available for Boxing Day.”