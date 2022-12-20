£18m Leicester City star has agreed on King Power Stadium exit

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Turkey international has not been at his best for some time now, and it makes sense that Leicester are prepared to let him go.

Soyuncu has been linked with a host of big names around Europe in recent times, mainly with clubs in Italy and Turkey.

Now, however, it seems as though Atletico have moved into pole position to snap up the 26-year-old.

Marca state that Soyuncu’s move is ‘close’ to going through, with Madrid likely to land him for a ‘reduced’ price.

