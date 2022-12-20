Exclusive: Liverpool monitoring World Cup winner, many top clubs have “fallen in love” with the player

Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The talented 21-year-old has been a revelation this year, making an outstanding start to life at Benfica since joining in the summer, and being named the best young player of the tournament after lifting the World Cup with Argentina.

It seems inevitable that Fernandez will get himself a big move before long, and Romano admits there are many top clubs who have “fallen in love” with the youngster in recent times.

He names Liverpool as one of the clubs monitoring Fernandez, with the Reds certainly in need of more quality in midfield after a difficult 2022/23 season so far.

As Romano has recently revealed, Jude Bellingham is another midfield target for Liverpool, but it seems Fernandez is also on their radar now.

“Premier League clubs, La Liga clubs… Many of them have fallen in love with Enzo,” Romano said.

“He has €120m release clause into his contract so it’s not going to be an easy one for any club, Benfica will try to keep him at least until the end of the current season.

“Liverpool are monitoring many midfielders, he’s one of them.”

It will be interesting to see who Liverpool end up prioritising in midfield, as both Bellingham and Fernandez look perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

There may even be a case for signing both players, as LFC need to think about replacing the ageing James Milner, and also the out-of-form Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.