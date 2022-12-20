Exclusive: Liverpool in talks with star over new contract, but another big name could seal summer transfer away

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the transfer rumours about a large number of big names possibly leaving Liverpool this January.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano seemed unconvinced by the talk of the Reds possibly being set to offload the likes of Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino in the middle of the season.

Liverpool could be letting Keita go in the summer, but nothing seems on for January at the moment, according to Romano, who adds that Firmino is actually in talks over a new contract at Anfield.

The experienced Brazilian forward has been in fine form this season, so there could be some sense in extending his stay with the club, even if there have been some doubts about him in recent years.

At his prime, Firmino was a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, but he seemed to lose his scoring touch a bit in the last couple of years, while signings like Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota seemed to push him down the pecking order.

Now, however, it seems LFC fans could be seeing a bit more of Firmino for a little while longer.

“I’m aware there’s been a report of some potentially big departures from Liverpool this January,” Romano said. “But here’s my understanding of the situation regarding Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino at the moment…

“For Keita there are chances to leave in the summer, at the moment there are no talks over a January move. Firmino is in talks over new contract with Liverpool but it’s not advanced or close yet, so we will see in the next months.”